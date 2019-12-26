Moin (MOIN) Market Capitalization Achieves $28,122.00

Moin (CURRENCY:MOIN) traded up 1.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on December 26th. During the last seven days, Moin has traded 3% lower against the U.S. dollar. Moin has a total market capitalization of $28,122.00 and approximately $195.00 worth of Moin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Moin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0032 or 0.00000044 BTC on exchanges including C-CEX, Livecoin, CoinExchange and Cryptopia.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Moin Profile

Moin (MOIN) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It launched on May 25th, 2015. Moin’s total supply is 8,849,856 coins. Moin’s official Twitter account is @MoinCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Moin is /r/Moin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Moin is discovermoin.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “0-19: 0 MOIN20-999: 79 MOIN1000-17999: 59 MOIN18000-19999: 89 MOIN 18000-19999: POS “

Buying and Selling Moin

Moin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, Livecoin, C-CEX and Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Moin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Moin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Moin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

