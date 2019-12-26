Monetha Reaches Market Capitalization of $3.76 Million (MTH)

Monetha (CURRENCY:MTH) traded up 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on December 26th. During the last week, Monetha has traded 6.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. Monetha has a market cap of $3.76 million and approximately $177,279.00 worth of Monetha was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Monetha token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0094 or 0.00000129 BTC on major exchanges including OKEx, Tidex, HitBTC and CoinExchange.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Monetha

Monetha launched on August 31st, 2017. Monetha’s total supply is 402,400,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Monetha is /r/Monetha and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Monetha is medium.com/@monetha. Monetha’s official Twitter account is @Monetha_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Monetha is www.monetha.io.

Buying and Selling Monetha

Monetha can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, CoinExchange, OKEx, Mercatox, Kucoin, Tidex and Binance. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monetha directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Monetha should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Monetha using one of the exchanges listed above.

