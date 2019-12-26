Monkey Project (MONK) Market Capitalization Tops $293,574.00

Monkey Project (CURRENCY:MONK) traded up 3.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on December 26th. During the last week, Monkey Project has traded 14.9% lower against the dollar. One Monkey Project coin can now be purchased for $0.0341 or 0.00000470 BTC on exchanges including CryptoBridge, CoinExchange and Cryptopia. Monkey Project has a market cap of $293,574.00 and $251.00 worth of Monkey Project was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tao (XTO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00005602 BTC.

IslaCoin (ISL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002159 BTC.

SuperCoin (SUPER) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000065 BTC.

Piggycoin (PIGGY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Virtacoinplus (XVP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0139 or 0.00000145 BTC.

TrustPlus (TRUST) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Syndicate (SYNX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Evil Coin (EVIL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Capricoin (CPC) traded up 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0217 or 0.00000301 BTC.

Regalcoin (REC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Monkey Project Profile

Monkey Project (MONK) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 20th, 2017. Monkey Project’s total supply is 8,617,556 coins. Monkey Project’s official Twitter account is @MONKEYPROJECT_. Monkey Project’s official website is www.monkey.vision.

Monkey Project Coin Trading

Monkey Project can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge, CoinExchange and Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monkey Project directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Monkey Project should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Monkey Project using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

