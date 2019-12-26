Monkey Project Price Down 22.9% Over Last 7 Days (MONK)

Monkey Project (CURRENCY:MONK) traded up 6.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on December 26th. Over the last week, Monkey Project has traded 22.9% lower against the dollar. Monkey Project has a total market cap of $264,695.00 and approximately $203.00 worth of Monkey Project was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Monkey Project coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0307 or 0.00000424 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinExchange, CryptoBridge and Cryptopia.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tao (XTO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00005602 BTC.

IslaCoin (ISL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002159 BTC.

Piggycoin (PIGGY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000008 BTC.

SuperCoin (SUPER) traded down 16.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000054 BTC.

Virtacoinplus (XVP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0139 or 0.00000145 BTC.

TrustPlus (TRUST) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Syndicate (SYNX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Capricoin (CPC) traded 27.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0247 or 0.00000341 BTC.

Evil Coin (EVIL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Regalcoin (REC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Monkey Project Coin Profile

Monkey Project (CRYPTO:MONK) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 20th, 2017. Monkey Project’s total supply is 8,624,684 coins. The official website for Monkey Project is www.monkey.vision. Monkey Project’s official Twitter account is @MONKEYPROJECT_.

Monkey Project Coin Trading

Monkey Project can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, CoinExchange and CryptoBridge. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monkey Project directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Monkey Project should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Monkey Project using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

