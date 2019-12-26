Mooncoin (MOON) Price Down 7.6% This Week

Mooncoin (CURRENCY:MOON) traded 22.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on December 26th. Over the last week, Mooncoin has traded 7.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. Mooncoin has a total market capitalization of $1.07 million and approximately $29.00 worth of Mooncoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Mooncoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $39.99 or 0.00550586 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00011327 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0659 or 0.00000908 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000050 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00009075 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0200 or 0.00000276 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0170 or 0.00000235 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0357 or 0.00000493 BTC.

Mooncoin Coin Profile

MOON is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 28th, 2013. Mooncoin’s total supply is 226,335,901,515 coins. The Reddit community for Mooncoin is /r/MoonCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Mooncoin is www.mooncoin.eco. Mooncoin’s official Twitter account is @mooncoinitalia.

Buying and Selling Mooncoin

Mooncoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mooncoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mooncoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Mooncoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

