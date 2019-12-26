More Coin Price Reaches $0.0364 on Major Exchanges (MORE)

More Coin (CURRENCY:MORE) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on December 26th. One More Coin token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0364 or 0.00000494 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, More Coin has traded up 1.4% against the dollar. More Coin has a total market cap of $72,744.00 and approximately $165.00 worth of More Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002605 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013587 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.42 or 0.00182270 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $90.50 or 0.01229514 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0452 or 0.00000614 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00025878 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.75 or 0.00118853 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About More Coin

More Coin’s total supply is 30,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,000,000 tokens. The official website for More Coin is www.mre.live. More Coin’s official Twitter account is @getmorecoin.

More Coin Token Trading

More Coin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as More Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire More Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy More Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

