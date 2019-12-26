Mosaic Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:MOSC) CEO David M. Maura Acquires 4,058 Shares

Mosaic Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:MOSC) CEO David M. Maura acquired 4,058 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.27 per share, with a total value of $41,675.66.

NASDAQ MOSC traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $10.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 567,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 320,893. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.23. Mosaic Acquisition Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.26 and a fifty-two week high of $10.71.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Alberta Investment Management Corp grew its position in shares of Mosaic Acquisition by 58.8% in the third quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 1,349,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,945,000 after purchasing an additional 500,000 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Mosaic Acquisition by 58.2% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 156,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,617,000 after purchasing an additional 57,550 shares in the last quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mosaic Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $516,000. K2 Principal Fund L.P. raised its position in shares of Mosaic Acquisition by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. K2 Principal Fund L.P. now owns 1,086,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,219,000 after purchasing an additional 34,861 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alpine Group USVI LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mosaic Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $103,000.

A number of analysts have commented on MOSC shares. Imperial Capital boosted their target price on Mosaic Acquisition from $12.00 to $12.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised Mosaic Acquisition from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 18th.

Mosaic Acquisition Company Profile

Mosaic Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2017 and is based in New York, New York.

