Naked Brand Group Ltd (NASDAQ:NAKD) Short Interest Update

Naked Brand Group Ltd (NASDAQ:NAKD) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 5,900,000 shares, a growth of 1,381.7% from the November 28th total of 398,200 shares. Currently, 178.8% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 334,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 17.6 days.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Naked Brand Group stock. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Naked Brand Group Ltd (NASDAQ:NAKD) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 859,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000. Millennium Management LLC owned 0.39% of Naked Brand Group as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 2.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Naked Brand Group stock traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $1.61. 853,222 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 139,166. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.15. Naked Brand Group has a 52 week low of $1.51 and a 52 week high of $93.50.

About Naked Brand Group

Naked Brand Group Limited designs, manufactures, and markets intimate, apparel, and swimwear products worldwide. The company has a portfolio of 11 company-owned and licensed brands, including Heidi Klum Intimates, Heidi Klum Accessories, Bendon, Fayreform, Pleasure State, Lovable, Heidi Klum Swim, Naked, Hickory, Bendon Man, and Davenport.

