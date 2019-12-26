Namecoin Market Cap Hits $6.51 Million (NMC)

Namecoin (CURRENCY:NMC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on December 26th. One Namecoin coin can now be purchased for $0.44 or 0.00006116 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including SouthXchange, Livecoin, Poloniex and BX Thailand. Namecoin has a market cap of $6.51 million and approximately $324.00 worth of Namecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Namecoin has traded 1.2% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7,230.20 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $186.87 or 0.02585996 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001714 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.32 or 0.00557925 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.55 or 0.00021463 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000180 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0374 or 0.00000517 BTC.

Terracoin (TRC) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0319 or 0.00000441 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0179 or 0.00000247 BTC.

CHIPS (CHIPS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000392 BTC.

Namecoin Coin Profile

Namecoin (CRYPTO:NMC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 18th, 2011. Namecoin’s total supply is 14,736,400 coins. Namecoin’s official Twitter account is @namecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Namecoin is /r/namecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Namecoin’s official website is www.namecoin.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “It is based on the code of bitcoin and uses the same proof-of-work algorithm. It is limited to 21 million coins. Each Namecoin record consists of a key and a value which can be up to 520 bytes in size. Each key is actually a path, with the namespace preceding the name of the record. The key d/example signifies a record stored in the DNS namespace d with the name example and corresponds to the record for the example.bit website. The content of d/example is expected to conform to the DNS namespace specification. The current fee for a record is 0.01 NMC and records expire after 36000 blocks (~200 days) unless updated or renewed. Namecoins used to purchase records are marked as used and destroyed, as giving the fee to miners would enable larger miners to register names at a significant discount. “

Buying and Selling Namecoin

Namecoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bleutrade, C-Patex, WEX, YoBit, Poloniex, SouthXchange, Tux Exchange, Bittylicious, Cryptopia, Bitsane, BX Thailand, Altcoin Trader, Livecoin and Trade By Trade. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Namecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Namecoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Namecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

