Nasdacoin (NSD) Achieves Market Capitalization of $833,149.00

Nasdacoin (CURRENCY:NSD) traded down 4.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on December 26th. One Nasdacoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0395 or 0.00000547 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Nasdacoin has a total market cap of $833,149.00 and $233,420.00 worth of Nasdacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Nasdacoin has traded up 3.3% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Counos Coin (CCA) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.72 or 0.00065280 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded 33.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0855 or 0.00001193 BTC.

Actinium (ACM) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0515 or 0.00000713 BTC.

Beetle Coin (BEET) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000055 BTC.

Quasarcoin (QAC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000045 BTC.

ZeusCrowdfunding (ZEUS) traded 93% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MFCoin (MFC) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000068 BTC.

Block-Logic (BLTG) traded down 36.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000041 BTC.

BlazeCoin (BLZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Nasdacoin Coin Profile

Nasdacoin is a coin. Nasdacoin’s total supply is 21,077,483 coins. Nasdacoin’s official website is nasdacoin.io. Nasdacoin’s official Twitter account is @nasdacoin_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Nasdacoin Coin Trading

Nasdacoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nasdacoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nasdacoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Nasdacoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

