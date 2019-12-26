Nasdacoin Tops One Day Trading Volume of $247,392.00 (NSD)

Nasdacoin (CURRENCY:NSD) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on December 26th. One Nasdacoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0401 or 0.00000557 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Nasdacoin has a total market capitalization of $845,747.00 and $247,392.00 worth of Nasdacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Nasdacoin has traded 3.8% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Counos Coin (CCA) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.63 or 0.00064272 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded 11.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0855 or 0.00001193 BTC.

Beetle Coin (BEET) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000057 BTC.

Actinium (ACM) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0497 or 0.00000690 BTC.

Quasarcoin (QAC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000045 BTC.

ZeusCrowdfunding (ZEUS) traded down 93% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MFCoin (MFC) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000076 BTC.

Block-Logic (BLTG) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000064 BTC.

BlazeCoin (BLZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Nasdacoin Profile

Nasdacoin (CRYPTO:NSD) is a coin. Nasdacoin’s total supply is 21,074,816 coins. The official website for Nasdacoin is nasdacoin.io. Nasdacoin’s official Twitter account is @nasdacoin_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Nasdacoin

Nasdacoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nasdacoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nasdacoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Nasdacoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

