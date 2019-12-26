NASDAQ:MYSZ (NASDAQ:MYSZ) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

NASDAQ:MYSZ (NASDAQ:MYSZ) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 122,000 shares, a growth of 283.6% from the November 28th total of 31,800 shares. Approximately 7.4% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 50,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.4 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:MYSZ stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $3.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,262 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,843. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 2.15. NASDAQ:MYSZ has a one year low of $2.97 and a one year high of $15.45.

Get NASDAQ:MYSZ alerts:

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of NASDAQ:MYSZ from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd.

About NASDAQ:MYSZ

My Size, Inc develops and commercializes mobile device measurement solutions for e-commerce fashion/apparel, shipping/parcel, and do it yourself industries in Israel. It offers MySizeID, an application that enables consumers to create an online profile of their personal measurements to get the right fit; BoxSizeID, a parcel measurement application that allows customers to measure the size of their parcel with their smartphone, calculate shipping costs, and arrange for a convenient pick-up time for the package; SizeUp app, which allows users to utilize their smartphone as a tape measure; and SizeIT, a smart measuring tape standard development kit that provides users with the ability to instantly measure objects with a quick movement of their mobile device.

Featured Story: What is a Tariff?

Receive News & Ratings for NASDAQ:MYSZ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NASDAQ:MYSZ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.