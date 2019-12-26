Net 1 UEPS Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:UEPS) Short Interest Update

Net 1 UEPS Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:UEPS) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 249,600 shares, a decrease of 25.0% from the November 28th total of 332,600 shares. Approximately 0.6% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 253,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. B. Riley set a $7.00 price objective on shares of Net 1 UEPS Technologies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Maxim Group set a $7.00 target price on Net 1 UEPS Technologies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Net 1 UEPS Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.75.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of UEPS. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its holdings in Net 1 UEPS Technologies by 201.5% during the 2nd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 162,291 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $649,000 after buying an additional 108,465 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Net 1 UEPS Technologies by 83.7% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 121,373 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $485,000 after acquiring an additional 55,302 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Net 1 UEPS Technologies by 42.0% during the second quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 445,008 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,780,000 after acquiring an additional 131,559 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Net 1 UEPS Technologies by 30.9% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 29,670 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 7,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Net 1 UEPS Technologies by 95.2% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 317,561 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,271,000 after purchasing an additional 154,886 shares during the period. 52.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Net 1 UEPS Technologies stock traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $3.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 149,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 317,531. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.51 and a 200-day moving average of $3.50. Net 1 UEPS Technologies has a one year low of $2.78 and a one year high of $5.31. The stock has a market cap of $209.87 million, a PE ratio of -0.78 and a beta of 0.76.

Net 1 UEPS Technologies (NASDAQ:UEPS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The business services provider reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.08). The business had revenue of $80.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.05 million. Net 1 UEPS Technologies had a negative return on equity of 50.20% and a negative net margin of 81.29%. Analysts expect that Net 1 UEPS Technologies will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Net 1 UEPS Technologies

Net 1 UEPS Technologies, Inc provides transaction processing services, financial inclusion products and services, and secure payment technologies in South Africa, the Republic of Korea, and internationally. The company develops and markets transaction processing solutions, including smart card-based alternative payment systems for the unbanked and under-banked populations of developing economies and for mobile transaction channels.

