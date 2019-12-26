Neurotrope Inc (NASDAQ:NTRP) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Neurotrope Inc (NASDAQ:NTRP) has received a consensus broker rating score of 3.00 (Hold) from the two brokers that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating.

Brokerages have set a 12-month consensus price target of $1.00 for the company and are predicting that the company will post ($0.34) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Neurotrope an industry rank of 98 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Get Neurotrope alerts:

NTRP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Maxim Group cut shares of Neurotrope from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded shares of Neurotrope from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $13.00 to $1.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Neurotrope from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Neurotrope during the third quarter valued at $28,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Neurotrope in the third quarter worth $52,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Neurotrope by 46.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 6,490 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Neurotrope by 21.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 266,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,139,000 after purchasing an additional 47,609 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Neurotrope by 144.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 60,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $482,000 after purchasing an additional 35,464 shares in the last quarter. 10.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NTRP traded down $0.03 during trading on Thursday, reaching $0.82. The company had a trading volume of 179,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 230,522. The stock has a market cap of $11.18 million, a P/E ratio of -0.60 and a beta of 1.97. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.29. Neurotrope has a 52 week low of $0.63 and a 52 week high of $8.40.

Neurotrope (NASDAQ:NTRP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.03. On average, equities research analysts expect that Neurotrope will post -1.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Neurotrope Company Profile

Neurotrope, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of a product platform for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease. Its lead product candidate is bryostatin, a natural product isolated from a marine invertebrate organism, a bryozoan called Bugula neritina. The company also develops bryostatin for other neurodegenerative or cognitive diseases and dysfunctions, such as Fragile X syndrome, multiple sclerosis, and niemann-pick type C diseases.

Featured Article: What are municipal bonds?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Neurotrope (NTRP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Neurotrope Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neurotrope and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.