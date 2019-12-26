Neutron (NTRN) Price Up 10.7% Over Last Week

Neutron (CURRENCY:NTRN) traded 29.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on December 26th. Over the last week, Neutron has traded 10.7% higher against the US dollar. One Neutron coin can now be bought for $0.0072 or 0.00000100 BTC on major exchanges including Cryptopia and CryptoBridge. Neutron has a total market capitalization of $282,784.00 and approximately $43.00 worth of Neutron was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

BitcoinDark (BTCD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $16.23 or 0.00246929 BTC.

Emercoin (EMC) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0944 or 0.00001306 BTC.

Internet of People (IOP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0371 or 0.00000508 BTC.

MAZA (MAZA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000005 BTC.

BitTokens (BXT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00007883 BTC.

Sprouts (SPRTS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

PX (PX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Breakout (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000099 BTC.

Universal Currency (UNIT) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000070 BTC.

Neutron Coin Profile

NTRN is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 19th, 2015. Neutron’s total supply is 39,121,694 coins. Neutron’s official Twitter account is @Neutron_Crypto and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Neutron is www.neutroncoin.com. The Reddit community for Neutron is /r/NeutronCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Neutron Coin Trading

Neutron can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and CryptoBridge. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Neutron directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Neutron should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Neutron using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

