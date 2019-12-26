Nexo (NEXO) Hits Market Capitalization of $51.50 Million

Nexo (CURRENCY:NEXO) traded 1.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on December 26th. Nexo has a market capitalization of $51.50 million and $8.80 million worth of Nexo was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Nexo has traded up 1.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Nexo token can now be bought for $0.0920 or 0.00001270 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including YoBit, Bitbns, Allbit and Hotbit.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002632 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013878 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $13.21 or 0.00182505 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $87.60 or 0.01210050 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0449 or 0.00000620 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00025863 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.58 or 0.00118465 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Nexo Profile

Nexo was first traded on April 29th, 2018. Nexo’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 560,000,011 tokens. Nexo’s official website is nexo.io. The Reddit community for Nexo is /r/nexo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Nexo’s official Twitter account is @NexoFinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. Nexo’s official message board is medium.com/nexo.

Buying and Selling Nexo

Nexo can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bitbns, Allbit, Fatbtc, Hotbit, YoBit, Bancor Network, DDEX, HitBTC, Stocks.Exchange and Mercatox. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nexo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nexo should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Nexo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

