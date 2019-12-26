Nexus (NXS) Price Reaches $0.18 on Top Exchanges

Nexus (CURRENCY:NXS) traded down 2.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on December 26th. Nexus has a total market cap of $11.38 million and approximately $34,679.00 worth of Nexus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Nexus coin can now be bought for about $0.18 or 0.00002437 BTC on major exchanges including Bittrex, Cryptopia, Trade By Trade and Binance. In the last week, Nexus has traded down 4.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Nexus Profile

Nexus is a PoW/nPoS coin that uses the SHA3 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 19th, 2014. Nexus’ total supply is 64,671,957 coins. The official website for Nexus is www.nexusearth.com. Nexus’ official Twitter account is @NxsEarth and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Nexus is /r/nexusearth and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Nexus

Nexus can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit, Cryptopia, Bittrex, Trade By Trade and Binance. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nexus directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nexus should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Nexus using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

