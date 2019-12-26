Nimiq Hits Market Cap of $1.60 Million (NIM)

Nimiq (CURRENCY:NIM) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on December 26th. One Nimiq coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges including BTC-Alpha, LATOKEN, Trade Satoshi and HitBTC. Nimiq has a market cap of $1.60 million and approximately $98,641.00 worth of Nimiq was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Nimiq has traded 3.6% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7,245.06 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $126.26 or 0.01738185 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $186.85 or 0.02572300 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $39.99 or 0.00550586 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00011327 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $45.81 or 0.00630646 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.13 or 0.00056815 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00022371 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.75 or 0.00382027 BTC.

Nimiq Coin Profile

NIM is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Argon2id

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 6th, 2017. Nimiq’s total supply is 6,051,776,886 coins and its circulating supply is 5,143,530,449 coins. Nimiq’s official website is nimiq.com. The Reddit community for Nimiq is /r/Nimiq and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Nimiq’s official message board is medium.com/nimiq-network. Nimiq’s official Twitter account is @nimiq.

Buying and Selling Nimiq

Nimiq can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, LATOKEN, BTC-Alpha and Trade Satoshi. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nimiq directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nimiq should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Nimiq using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

