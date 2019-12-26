Niobio Cash Price Reaches $0.0004 (NBR)

Niobio Cash (CURRENCY:NBR) traded 18.4% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on December 26th. One Niobio Cash coin can currently be purchased for $0.0004 or 0.00000006 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including TradeOgre and Crex24. Over the last week, Niobio Cash has traded down 12.4% against the dollar. Niobio Cash has a total market cap of $61,020.00 and approximately $157.00 worth of Niobio Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Electroneum (ETN) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000046 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded 17.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000012 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded 55.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Niobio Cash Profile

Niobio Cash (NBR) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 2nd, 2017. Niobio Cash’s total supply is 140,803,743 coins. The official website for Niobio Cash is niobiocash.org/en. Niobio Cash’s official Twitter account is @niobio_cash and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Niobio Cash Coin Trading

Niobio Cash can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and TradeOgre. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Niobio Cash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Niobio Cash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Niobio Cash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

