Niobium Coin Market Capitalization Hits $1.20 Million (NBC)

Niobium Coin (CURRENCY:NBC) traded 1.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on December 26th. In the last week, Niobium Coin has traded 66.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. Niobium Coin has a total market cap of $1.20 million and $2,951.00 worth of Niobium Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Niobium Coin token can now be purchased for $0.0244 or 0.00000338 BTC on major exchanges including Bleutrade, YoBit and Exrates.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002626 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013822 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.25 or 0.00183115 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $88.87 or 0.01227818 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0449 or 0.00000620 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000185 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00025685 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.61 or 0.00118904 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Niobium Coin Profile

Niobium Coin was first traded on December 1st, 2017. Niobium Coin’s total supply is 102,289,706 tokens and its circulating supply is 49,227,668 tokens. The official website for Niobium Coin is niobiumcoin.io. The Reddit community for Niobium Coin is /r/NiobiumBomesp and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Niobium Coin’s official Twitter account is @NiobiumCoins and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Niobium Coin Token Trading

Niobium Coin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Exrates, YoBit and Bleutrade. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Niobium Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Niobium Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Niobium Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

