No BS Crypto Hits One Day Volume of $220,459.00 (NOBS)

No BS Crypto (CURRENCY:NOBS) traded down 4.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on December 26th. No BS Crypto has a total market capitalization of $43,181.00 and $220,459.00 worth of No BS Crypto was traded on exchanges in the last day. One No BS Crypto token can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges including CoinEx, Stocks.Exchange and BitForex. During the last seven days, No BS Crypto has traded up 4.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002630 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013863 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $13.16 or 0.00182527 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $87.72 or 0.01217021 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0449 or 0.00000622 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000185 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00025832 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.56 or 0.00118822 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About No BS Crypto

No BS Crypto’s genesis date was May 4th, 2018. No BS Crypto’s total supply is 2,500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,248,464,200 tokens. No BS Crypto’s official website is nobscrypto.com. No BS Crypto’s official Twitter account is @noBScrypto.

No BS Crypto Token Trading

No BS Crypto can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Stocks.Exchange, BitForex and CoinEx. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as No BS Crypto directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire No BS Crypto should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy No BS Crypto using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

