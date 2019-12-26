Noir One Day Trading Volume Tops $7.00 (NOR)

Noir (CURRENCY:NOR) traded 3.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on December 26th. Noir has a market capitalization of $257,138.00 and $7.00 worth of Noir was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Noir has traded up 17.4% against the US dollar. One Noir coin can currently be bought for $0.0127 or 0.00000176 BTC on popular exchanges including Cryptopia and CoinExchange.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002632 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013878 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $13.21 or 0.00182505 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $87.60 or 0.01210050 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0449 or 0.00000620 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00025863 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.58 or 0.00118465 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Noir Coin Profile

Noir’s total supply is 20,233,231 coins. The Reddit community for Noir is /r/Noirofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Noir is noirofficial.org. The official message board for Noir is noirofficial.org/blog. Noir’s official Twitter account is @noircoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Noir

Noir can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and CoinExchange. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Noir directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Noir should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Noir using one of the exchanges listed above.

