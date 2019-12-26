Novacoin Market Capitalization Tops $721,132.00 (NVC)

Novacoin (CURRENCY:NVC) traded 2% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on December 26th. During the last seven days, Novacoin has traded 12.4% higher against the US dollar. One Novacoin coin can currently be bought for $0.31 or 0.00004282 BTC on popular exchanges including Cryptopia, Livecoin and YoBit. Novacoin has a total market capitalization of $721,132.00 and approximately $1,014.00 worth of Novacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.50 or 0.00061885 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.19 or 0.00085198 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000088 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0596 or 0.00000823 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.49 or 0.00075851 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0564 or 0.00000779 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7,254.79 or 0.99874293 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded up 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002151 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Novacoin Coin Profile

NVC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on February 9th, 2013. Novacoin’s total supply is 2,335,757 coins. The official website for Novacoin is novacoin.org. The Reddit community for Novacoin is /r/Novacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Novacoin’s official Twitter account is @MarketNvc and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Novacoin

Novacoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, Livecoin and Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Novacoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Novacoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Novacoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

