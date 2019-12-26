Nucleus Vision (NCASH) Market Cap Achieves $5.12 Million

Nucleus Vision (CURRENCY:NCASH) traded up 0.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on December 26th. One Nucleus Vision token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0008 or 0.00000011 BTC on major exchanges including Koinex, WazirX, Bitbns and Upbit. Nucleus Vision has a market capitalization of $5.12 million and approximately $209,572.00 worth of Nucleus Vision was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Nucleus Vision has traded up 1.6% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.80 or 0.00038135 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0354 or 0.00000482 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $437.95 or 0.05959479 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00029581 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001857 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002546 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0894 or 0.00001216 BTC.

Molecular Future (MOF) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00023408 BTC.

About Nucleus Vision

Nucleus Vision is a token. Its genesis date was November 25th, 2017. Nucleus Vision’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,263,231,345 tokens. The official message board for Nucleus Vision is medium.com/@NucleusVision. Nucleus Vision’s official Twitter account is @NucleusVision and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Nucleus Vision is /r/NucleusVision and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Nucleus Vision is nucleus.vision.

Nucleus Vision Token Trading

Nucleus Vision can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: WazirX, BITBOX, Upbit, IDEX, Koinex, Bittrex, Binance, Huobi, Bitbns, CoinBene, Ethfinex, Bitrue and Zebpay. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nucleus Vision directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nucleus Vision should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Nucleus Vision using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

