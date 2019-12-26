ODEM Hits Market Capitalization of $8.30 Million (ODE)

ODEM (CURRENCY:ODE) traded down 2.2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on December 26th. ODEM has a total market capitalization of $8.30 million and approximately $247,895.00 worth of ODEM was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ODEM token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0379 or 0.00000523 BTC on exchanges including Ethfinex and BitForex. During the last seven days, ODEM has traded down 20.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002631 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013880 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.21 or 0.00182604 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $87.65 or 0.01211649 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0451 or 0.00000623 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000186 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00025753 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.56 or 0.00118347 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

ODEM’s launch date was February 3rd, 2018. ODEM’s total supply is 268,946,131 tokens and its circulating supply is 219,110,098 tokens. ODEM’s official website is odem.io. ODEM’s official Twitter account is @ODEM_IO and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for ODEM is medium.com/odem. The Reddit community for ODEM is /r/ODEM and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

ODEM can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Ethfinex and BitForex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ODEM directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ODEM should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ODEM using one of the exchanges listed above.

