OI S A/S (NYSE:OIBR.C) Short Interest Up 324.5% in December

OI S A/S (NYSE:OIBR.C) saw a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 4,500,000 shares, an increase of 324.5% from the November 28th total of 1,060,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,230,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.0 days. Currently, 0.4% of the company’s stock are short sold.

OIBR.C remained flat at $$1.01 during trading hours on Thursday. 11,034,149 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 123,171. OI S A/S has a fifty-two week low of $4.76 and a fifty-two week high of $9.71. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.40.

About OI S A/S

Oi SA, a switched fixed-line telephony services concessionaire, provides integrated telecommunication services in Brazil. The company offers fixed telephony services, including voice, data communication, and pay TV services; local and intraregional long-distance carrier services; domestic and international long-distance services; mobile telephony and corporate solutions; and installation, maintenance, and repair services, as well as value-added services and commercial data transmission services.

