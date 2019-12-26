Old Line Bancshares, Inc. (MD) (NASDAQ:OLBK) Shares Bought by State Street Corp

State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Old Line Bancshares, Inc. (MD) (NASDAQ:OLBK) by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 328,196 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,162 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned approximately 1.93% of Old Line Bancshares, Inc. (MD) worth $9,521,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ARP Americas LP purchased a new stake in Old Line Bancshares, Inc. (MD) during the third quarter worth about $1,492,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Old Line Bancshares, Inc. (MD) in the third quarter valued at about $373,000. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Old Line Bancshares, Inc. (MD) by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 35,087 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,018,000 after acquiring an additional 4,200 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Old Line Bancshares, Inc. (MD) by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 23,896 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $693,000 after acquiring an additional 1,976 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Consulate Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Old Line Bancshares, Inc. (MD) during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $639,000. 50.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OLBK has been the topic of a number of research reports. BidaskClub cut Old Line Bancshares, Inc. (MD) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut Old Line Bancshares, Inc. (MD) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.00.

Shares of OLBK stock opened at $28.83 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $490.11 million, a P/E ratio of 13.16 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Old Line Bancshares, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.12 and a fifty-two week high of $31.22. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.79.

Old Line Bancshares, Inc. (MD) (NASDAQ:OLBK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The bank reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $27.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.38 million. Old Line Bancshares, Inc. (MD) had a net margin of 26.40% and a return on equity of 9.56%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Old Line Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Old Line Bancshares, Inc. (MD) Company Profile

Old Line Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Old Line Bank that provides banking products and services to small and medium size businesses, entrepreneurs, professionals, consumers, and high net worth clients. The company accepts a range of deposit products, including demand, NOW, money market, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

