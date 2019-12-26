OneLedger (OLT) Price Hits $0.0059

OneLedger (CURRENCY:OLT) traded down 1.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on December 26th. Over the last seven days, OneLedger has traded down 2.2% against the US dollar. OneLedger has a market cap of $2.13 million and approximately $409,777.00 worth of OneLedger was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One OneLedger token can now be purchased for about $0.0059 or 0.00000080 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinEx, BitForex, IDEX and Hotbit.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.80 or 0.00038067 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0354 or 0.00000481 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $436.30 or 0.05927756 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00029538 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001849 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002553 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0892 or 0.00001212 BTC.

Molecular Future (MOF) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00023411 BTC.

OneLedger Profile

OLT is a token. It launched on June 13th, 2018. OneLedger’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 359,220,045 tokens. OneLedger’s official Twitter account is @OneLedgerTech. The Reddit community for OneLedger is /r/OneLedger and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for OneLedger is medium.com/@OneLedger. OneLedger’s official website is oneledger.io.

OneLedger Token Trading

OneLedger can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Hotbit, BitForex, Bilaxy, CoinEx, UEX, LATOKEN and Kucoin. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OneLedger directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OneLedger should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy OneLedger using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

