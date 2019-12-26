Ooma Inc (NYSE:OOMA) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.01 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Ooma Inc (NYSE:OOMA) will report earnings of $0.01 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Ooma’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.00 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.01. Ooma reported earnings per share of ($0.03) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 133.3%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, March 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Ooma will report full-year earnings of ($0.07) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.08) to ($0.07). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $0.01 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.08) to $0.06. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Ooma.

Get Ooma alerts:

Ooma (NYSE:OOMA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 21st. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.22. Ooma had a negative return on equity of 48.71% and a negative net margin of 13.73%. The company had revenue of $39.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.39 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.03) EPS. Ooma’s revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

OOMA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 price target on shares of Ooma in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Bank of America downgraded Ooma from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ooma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 28th. Citigroup cut shares of Ooma from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Ooma from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.90.

In other Ooma news, CFO Ravi Narula sold 5,038 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.88, for a total value of $64,889.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 197,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,543,220.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP James A. Gustke sold 2,599 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.88, for a total value of $33,475.12. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 120,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,550,095.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 10.19% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Ooma by 18.3% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,650,535 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $17,169,000 after purchasing an additional 255,527 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ooma by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,596,121 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $16,727,000 after buying an additional 69,575 shares during the last quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ooma by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 1,253,006 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,132,000 after buying an additional 23,000 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its position in shares of Ooma by 44.0% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 732,885 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,681,000 after buying an additional 223,850 shares during the period. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Ooma by 33.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 448,569 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,701,000 after buying an additional 112,673 shares during the period. 72.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE OOMA traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $13.46. The stock had a trading volume of 47,689 shares, compared to its average volume of 78,856. The company has a market capitalization of $291.68 million, a PE ratio of -19.51 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.86. Ooma has a 1 year low of $9.85 and a 1 year high of $16.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Ooma Company Profile

Ooma, Inc creates connected experiences for businesses and consumers in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's smart cloud-based SaaS platform serves as a communications hub, which offers cloud-based communications solutions, smart security, and other connected services. Its business and residential solutions deliver PureVoice high-definition voice quality, advanced functionality, and integration with mobile devices; and platform helps to create smart workplace and homes by offering communications, monitoring, security, automation, productivity, and networking infrastructure applications.

See Also: What are some reasons analysts would give stocks a buy rating?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ooma (OOMA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ooma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ooma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.