Open Trading Network Price Reaches $0.0082 on Top Exchanges (OTN)

Open Trading Network (CURRENCY:OTN) traded 1.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on December 25th. In the last seven days, Open Trading Network has traded 6.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. Open Trading Network has a market cap of $16,515.00 and approximately $178.00 worth of Open Trading Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Open Trading Network token can now be purchased for $0.0082 or 0.00000112 BTC on exchanges including Cryptopia, Livecoin, HitBTC and Bit-Z.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Open Trading Network alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002619 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013878 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $13.25 or 0.00182270 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $86.14 or 0.01185280 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0450 or 0.00000619 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000184 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00024656 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.77 or 0.00120635 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Open Trading Network Profile

Open Trading Network launched on October 2nd, 2017. Open Trading Network’s total supply is 82,630,002 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,024,530 tokens. Open Trading Network’s official Twitter account is @OTNcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Open Trading Network’s official website is otn.org. The Reddit community for Open Trading Network is /r/open_trading_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Open Trading Network Token Trading

Open Trading Network can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, Livecoin, Bit-Z, YoBit and HitBTC. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Open Trading Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Open Trading Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Open Trading Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Open Trading Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Open Trading Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.