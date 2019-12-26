Orbitcoin One Day Volume Hits $201.00 (ORB)

Orbitcoin (CURRENCY:ORB) traded 14.3% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on December 26th. One Orbitcoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.27 or 0.00003693 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Orbitcoin has a total market cap of $861,098.00 and approximately $201.00 worth of Orbitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Orbitcoin has traded down 2.1% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.53 or 0.00062557 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded down 30.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00035594 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.21 or 0.00555342 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.88 or 0.00233159 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded down 29.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.18 or 0.00085380 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00004494 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001828 BTC.

EXMR (EXMR) traded 49.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00042838 BTC.

About Orbitcoin

Orbitcoin (CRYPTO:ORB) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on December 11th, 2013. Orbitcoin’s total supply is 3,220,616 coins. The official website for Orbitcoin is orbitcoin.org. Orbitcoin’s official Twitter account is @OrBitcoinLove and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Orbitcoin Coin Trading

Orbitcoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orbitcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Orbitcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Orbitcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

