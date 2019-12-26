Origin Sport (ORS) Trading 27.5% Higher Over Last Week

Origin Sport (CURRENCY:ORS) traded 11.6% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on December 26th. During the last week, Origin Sport has traded up 27.5% against the dollar. One Origin Sport token can now be bought for $0.0061 or 0.00000084 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Origin Sport has a market cap of $1.84 million and $4.21 million worth of Origin Sport was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Origin Sport

Origin Sport (CRYPTO:ORS) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 21st, 2018. Origin Sport’s total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 299,999,850 tokens. Origin Sport’s official Twitter account is @OriginSport_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Origin Sport’s official message board is medium.com/origin-sport. The official website for Origin Sport is www.originsport.io. The Reddit community for Origin Sport is /r/OriginSport and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Origin Sport Token Trading

Origin Sport can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Origin Sport directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Origin Sport should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Origin Sport using one of the exchanges listed above.

