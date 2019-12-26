OST Trading Down 20.9% Over Last Week (OST)

OST (CURRENCY:OST) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on December 26th. OST has a market capitalization of $7.14 million and approximately $91,815.00 worth of OST was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One OST token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0104 or 0.00000144 BTC on major exchanges including Coinsuper, Huobi, Gate.io and Upbit. In the last seven days, OST has traded 20.9% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About OST

OST’s launch date was October 13th, 2017. OST’s total supply is 800,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 686,344,683 tokens. OST’s official message board is medium.com/OSTdotcom. OST’s official website is ost.com. OST’s official Twitter account is @TheSimpleToken. The Reddit community for OST is /r/OSTdotcom and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

OST Token Trading

OST can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinsuper, Huobi, Upbit, Binance, IDCM, Gate.io and OKEx. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OST directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OST should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy OST using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

