Otter Tail Co. (NASDAQ:OTTR) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Otter Tail Co. (NASDAQ:OTTR) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $54.00.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Otter Tail in a research report on Monday, December 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $54.00 price target for the company. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Otter Tail from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. ValuEngine raised shares of Otter Tail from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Siebert Williams Shank upgraded shares of Otter Tail from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $45.00 to $48.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Sidoti assumed coverage on Otter Tail in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $54.00 target price on the stock.

OTTR opened at $51.05 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a PE ratio of 24.78, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.28. Otter Tail has a one year low of $45.94 and a one year high of $57.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.94. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $50.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.14.

Otter Tail (NASDAQ:OTTR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.02). Otter Tail had a return on equity of 10.86% and a net margin of 8.72%. The business had revenue of $228.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $240.30 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.58 EPS. Otter Tail’s revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Otter Tail will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 14th. Otter Tail’s payout ratio is 67.96%.

In other Otter Tail news, Director John D. Erickson sold 2,100 shares of Otter Tail stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.81, for a total value of $102,501.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Otter Tail by 0.7% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 935,954 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $49,427,000 after purchasing an additional 6,629 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Otter Tail by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 872,010 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $46,871,000 after buying an additional 3,709 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Otter Tail by 15.8% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 786,566 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $42,278,000 after buying an additional 107,372 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Otter Tail by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 401,141 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $21,184,000 after buying an additional 2,061 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Otter Tail in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $13,942,000. Institutional investors own 44.72% of the company’s stock.

Otter Tail Company Profile

Otter Tail Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in electric, manufacturing, and plastics businesses in the United States. The company's Electric segment produces, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy in Minnesota, North Dakota, and South Dakota; and operates as a participant in the Midcontinent Independent System Operator, Inc markets.

