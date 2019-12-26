PAC Global (PAC) Market Capitalization Tops $1.87 Million

PAC Global (CURRENCY:PAC) traded up 1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on December 26th. One PAC Global coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including CryptoBridge, Crex24, BiteBTC and CoinExchange. PAC Global has a market capitalization of $1.87 million and $44,802.00 worth of PAC Global was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, PAC Global has traded up 18.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Polis (POLIS) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013971 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000033 BTC.

ArcticCoin (ARC) traded 12.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0422 or 0.00000513 BTC.

Aston (ATX) traded down 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Startcoin (START) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Pura (PURA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Uro (URO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0411 or 0.00000536 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000019 BTC.

DigitalPrice (DP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Adzcoin (ADZ) traded 40.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000007 BTC.

PAC Global Profile

PAC Global is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on November 12th, 2013. PAC Global’s total supply is 7,655,785,933 coins and its circulating supply is 7,604,803,858 coins. The Reddit community for PAC Global is /r/PACcoinOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for PAC Global is paccoin.net. PAC Global’s official Twitter account is @PACcoinOfficial.

PAC Global Coin Trading

PAC Global can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: TOPBTC, P2PB2B, YoBit, BiteBTC, Graviex, CoinExchange, CryptoBridge, Sistemkoin and Crex24. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PAC Global directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PAC Global should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PAC Global using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

