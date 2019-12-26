Pandacoin 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $6.00 (PND)

Pandacoin (CURRENCY:PND) traded up 30.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on December 26th. During the last week, Pandacoin has traded up 3.8% against the US dollar. Pandacoin has a market capitalization of $488,021.00 and $6.00 worth of Pandacoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Pandacoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including BX Thailand, Cryptopia and YoBit.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

HiCoin (XHI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Ultimate Secure Cash (USC) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0142 or 0.00000196 BTC.

FORCE (FOR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Universe (UNI) traded 13.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Zennies (ZENI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

DraftCoin (DFT) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000049 BTC.

About Pandacoin

Pandacoin is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 14th, 2014. Pandacoin’s total supply is 32,514,916,898 coins. The official website for Pandacoin is pandacoin.tech. Pandacoin’s official Twitter account is @PandaCoinPND and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Pandacoin

Pandacoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BX Thailand, YoBit and Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pandacoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pandacoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Pandacoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

