Parkgene (GENE) Market Cap Hits $65,252.00

Parkgene (CURRENCY:GENE) traded 3.4% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on December 26th. Parkgene has a market capitalization of $65,252.00 and approximately $27.00 worth of Parkgene was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Parkgene token can currently be bought for $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Hotbit and BTC-Alpha. Over the last seven days, Parkgene has traded 56.3% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002611 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013597 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00182797 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $90.56 or 0.01232349 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0452 or 0.00000615 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00026022 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.75 or 0.00119036 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Parkgene

Parkgene’s genesis date was December 22nd, 2017. Parkgene’s total supply is 928,840,384 tokens and its circulating supply is 294,760,863 tokens. The Reddit community for Parkgene is /r/PARKGENE and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Parkgene is medium.com/@parkgene. Parkgene’s official Twitter account is @PARKGENE1 and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Parkgene is parkgene.io.

Parkgene Token Trading

Parkgene can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BTC-Alpha and Hotbit. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Parkgene directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Parkgene should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Parkgene using one of the exchanges listed above.

