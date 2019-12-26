ParkinGo Hits 24 Hour Volume of $72.00 (GOT)

ParkinGo (CURRENCY:GOT) traded up 14.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on December 26th. One ParkinGo token can currently be bought for approximately $0.16 or 0.00002135 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, ParkinGo has traded up 11.5% against the dollar. ParkinGo has a total market cap of $2.60 million and $72.00 worth of ParkinGo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.59 or 0.00062481 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.19 or 0.00084263 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000088 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0601 or 0.00000816 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.47 or 0.00074316 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0570 or 0.00000776 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7,377.01 or 1.00105774 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Brickblock (BBK) traded 18% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0282 or 0.00000382 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ParkinGo Token Profile

ParkinGo is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on March 18th, 2017. ParkinGo’s total supply is 94,808,613 tokens and its circulating supply is 16,588,660 tokens. The official website for ParkinGo is parkingo.io/en.

ParkinGo Token Trading

ParkinGo can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bitfinex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ParkinGo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ParkinGo should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ParkinGo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

