Particl (PART) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $6,409.00

Particl (CURRENCY:PART) traded down 2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on December 26th. One Particl coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.63 or 0.00008686 BTC on popular exchanges including LiteBit.eu, Upbit, Bittrex and Bit-Z. During the last seven days, Particl has traded down 9.3% against the US dollar. Particl has a total market capitalization of $5.06 million and approximately $6,409.00 worth of Particl was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

WINk (WIN) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000088 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0725 or 0.00001005 BTC.

TokenStars (TEAM) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001612 BTC.

Shorty (SHORTY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000127 BTC.

NoLimitCoin (NLC2) traded up 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000007 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0216 or 0.00000299 BTC.

SatoshiMadness (MAD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0111 or 0.00000154 BTC.

WARP (WARP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0677 or 0.00000735 BTC.

Particl Coin Profile

Particl (PART) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 21st, 2017. Particl’s total supply is 9,065,480 coins and its circulating supply is 8,069,480 coins. The Reddit community for Particl is /r/Particl and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Particl’s official Twitter account is @particlproject. The official website for Particl is particl.io.

Particl Coin Trading

Particl can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bit-Z, LiteBit.eu, Bittrex and Upbit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Particl directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Particl should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Particl using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

