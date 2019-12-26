Paxos Standard (PAX) Price Hits $1.00 on Exchanges

Paxos Standard (CURRENCY:PAX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on December 26th. Paxos Standard has a total market cap of $225.63 million and $228.77 million worth of Paxos Standard was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Paxos Standard has traded up 0.2% against the dollar. One Paxos Standard token can now be bought for about $1.00 or 0.00013897 BTC on major exchanges including CoinPlace, WazirX, CoinExchange and Bit-Z.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Paxos Standard alerts:

Origin Sport (ORS) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000081 BTC.

POPCHAIN (PCH) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000024 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Vezt (VZT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000129 BTC.

ORS Group (ORS) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000386 BTC.

Paxos Standard Profile

PAX is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 10th, 2018. Paxos Standard’s total supply is 224,685,695 tokens and its circulating supply is 224,685,055 tokens. Paxos Standard’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. Paxos Standard’s official message board is medium.com/@PaxosStandard. Paxos Standard’s official website is paxos.com/standard.

Paxos Standard Token Trading

Paxos Standard can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: MXC, BW.com, SouthXchange, GBX Digital Asset Exchange, ZB.COM, WazirX, CoinExchange, P2PB2B, CoinPlace, KuCoin, Bittrex, OKEx, Crex24, C2CX, TOKOK, HitBTC, Hotbit, BCEX, CoinBene, Bit-Z, FCoin, Gate.io, Bitrue, Coinbit, BigONE, CoinEx, DDEX, OKCoin, DigiFinex, BitMax, Coinall, BitMart, Coinsuper, Sistemkoin, Iquant, ABCC, Binance, Kyber Network and Bitfinex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Paxos Standard directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Paxos Standard should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Paxos Standard using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Paxos Standard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Paxos Standard and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.