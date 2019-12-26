PayCoin Price Hits $0.0027 on Exchanges (XPY)

PayCoin (CURRENCY:XPY) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on December 26th. One PayCoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0027 or 0.00000038 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including BX Thailand and YoBit. In the last seven days, PayCoin has traded up 12% against the dollar. PayCoin has a market capitalization of $32,824.00 and approximately $5.00 worth of PayCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

PetroDollar (XPD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0154 or 0.00000211 BTC.

UniCoin (UNIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002715 BTC.

StrongHands (SHND) traded up 40.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Ixcoin (IXC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0190 or 0.00000255 BTC.

SproutsExtreme (SPEX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SixEleven (611) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00006955 BTC.

I0Coin (I0C) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0111 or 0.00000300 BTC.

Freicoin (FRC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000040 BTC.

BUZZCoin (BUZZ) traded down 50.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Prototanium (PR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00009595 BTC.

About PayCoin

PayCoin is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 12th, 2014. PayCoin’s total supply is 11,995,342 coins. The official message board for PayCoin is www.talkxpy.com. PayCoin’s official website is www.paycoin.com. PayCoin’s official Twitter account is @teampaycoin.

PayCoin Coin Trading

PayCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BX Thailand and YoBit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PayCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PayCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PayCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

