PCHAIN Reaches Market Capitalization of $1.50 Million (PI)

PCHAIN (CURRENCY:PI) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on December 26th. One PCHAIN token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0037 or 0.00000052 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, Bilaxy, DDEX and Hotbit. During the last seven days, PCHAIN has traded up 3.3% against the dollar. PCHAIN has a market capitalization of $1.50 million and approximately $114,138.00 worth of PCHAIN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.78 or 0.00038579 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0352 or 0.00000488 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $433.57 or 0.06010002 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00029849 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001896 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002587 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0877 or 0.00001215 BTC.

Molecular Future (MOF) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00023944 BTC.

PCHAIN Profile

PCHAIN (CRYPTO:PI) is a token. Its genesis date was May 24th, 2018. PCHAIN’s total supply is 2,100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 401,967,310 tokens. The official website for PCHAIN is pchain.org. PCHAIN’s official Twitter account is @pchain_org. The official message board for PCHAIN is medium.com/@PCHAIN.

Buying and Selling PCHAIN

PCHAIN can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, DDEX, DEx.top, Bilaxy, Switcheo Network, Hotbit and Bibox. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PCHAIN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PCHAIN should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PCHAIN using one of the exchanges listed above.

