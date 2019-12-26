PENG (PENG) Market Capitalization Tops $184,333.00

PENG (CURRENCY:PENG) traded 8.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on December 26th. PENG has a market capitalization of $184,333.00 and approximately $252.00 worth of PENG was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, PENG has traded up 1.7% against the US dollar. One PENG coin can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia, CoinExchange and Bleutrade.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get PENG alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002612 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013869 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.21 or 0.00183265 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $85.91 or 0.01191814 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0447 or 0.00000621 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000184 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00024967 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.59 or 0.00119192 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About PENG

PENG’s total supply is 10,158,995,365 coins and its circulating supply is 6,770,368,702 coins. PENG’s official Twitter account is @coin_peng. The Reddit community for PENG is /r/PenguinCoinPENG and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for PENG is pengcoin.io.

PENG Coin Trading

PENG can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, CoinExchange and Bleutrade. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PENG directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PENG should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PENG using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for PENG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PENG and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.