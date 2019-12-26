Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital Ltd (NASDAQ:PFLT) Short Interest Down 27.8% in December

Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital Ltd (NASDAQ:PFLT) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 171,800 shares, a drop of 27.8% from the November 28th total of 237,800 shares. Approximately 0.5% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 137,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PFLT. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 28th. ValuEngine lowered Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 21st. BidaskClub lowered Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.50.

In other Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital news, CEO Arthur H. Penn acquired 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $11.78 per share, with a total value of $106,020.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Arthur H. Penn acquired 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $12.03 per share, with a total value of $96,240.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital during the second quarter worth about $71,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $128,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $133,000. Rational Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $172,000. Finally, PVG Asset Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $185,000. 35.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ PFLT traded up $0.05 during trading on Thursday, reaching $12.29. 218,900 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 144,010. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $12.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.72. Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital has a twelve month low of $11.14 and a twelve month high of $13.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market capitalization of $473.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.50 and a beta of 0.75.

Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital (NASDAQ:PFLT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 20th. The asset manager reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.29. Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital had a net margin of 12.28% and a return on equity of 8.97%. The business had revenue of $23.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.53 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 19th will be given a $0.095 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 18th. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.28%. Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital’s payout ratio is currently 97.44%.

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. is a business development company. It seeks to make secondary direct, debt, equity, and loan investments. The fund seeks to invest through floating rate loans in private or thinly traded or small market-cap, public middle market companies. It primarily invests in the United States and to a limited extent non-U.S.

