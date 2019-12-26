Peony Price Up 11.8% Over Last 7 Days (PNY)

Peony (CURRENCY:PNY) traded 0.6% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on December 26th. One Peony coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0146 or 0.00000202 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Graviex and Crex24. During the last week, Peony has traded 11.8% higher against the US dollar. Peony has a market cap of $23,092.00 and approximately $2,777.00 worth of Peony was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

UNI COIN (UNI) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00024892 BTC.

Linda (LINDA) traded 13.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000004 BTC.

AsiaCoin (AC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000029 BTC.

MintCoin (MINT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Interstellar Holdings (HOLD) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000038 BTC.

GPU Coin (GPU) traded 18.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0352 or 0.00000364 BTC.

UNICORN Token (UNI) traded down 26% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000031 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0163 or 0.00000226 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Peony Profile

Peony is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on April 16th, 2018. Peony’s total supply is 1,744,800 coins and its circulating supply is 1,578,721 coins. The official website for Peony is www.peonycoin.io. Peony’s official Twitter account is @PeonyCoin.

Buying and Selling Peony

Peony can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and Graviex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Peony directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Peony should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Peony using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

