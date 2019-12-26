Perlin (PERL) One Day Trading Volume Hits $1.13 Million

Perlin (CURRENCY:PERL) traded 3.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on December 26th. Perlin has a total market capitalization of $5.77 million and approximately $1.13 million worth of Perlin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Perlin token can currently be bought for $0.0220 or 0.00000305 BTC on popular exchanges including Bilaxy and Binance. During the last seven days, Perlin has traded 14.2% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002619 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013859 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $13.27 or 0.00183607 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $86.25 or 0.01193644 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0447 or 0.00000619 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000184 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00025275 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.63 or 0.00119375 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Perlin Token Profile

Perlin’s total supply is 1,033,200,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 262,005,330 tokens. The official website for Perlin is perlin.net. The official message board for Perlin is medium.com/perlin-network. The Reddit community for Perlin is /r/perlin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Perlin’s official Twitter account is @PerlinNetwork.

Buying and Selling Perlin

Perlin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance and Bilaxy. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Perlin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Perlin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Perlin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

