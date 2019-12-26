Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology AG (ETR:PFV) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology AG (ETR:PFV) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €127.33 ($148.06).

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on PFV. Jefferies Financial Group set a €140.00 ($162.79) target price on Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Warburg Research set a €120.00 ($139.53) price target on Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €143.00 ($166.28) price objective on Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. HSBC set a €116.00 ($134.88) price objective on Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Finally, DZ Bank reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology in a report on Tuesday, December 10th.

Get Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology alerts:

Shares of ETR:PFV opened at €159.80 ($185.81) on Thursday. Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology has a one year low of €106.70 ($124.07) and a one year high of €163.30 ($189.88). The stock has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.01. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of €156.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of €136.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.09, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 2.93.

About Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology

Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology AG develops, manufactures, and markets components and systems for vacuum generation, measurement, and analysis. It offers hybrid bearing and splitflow turbo pumps, magnetically levitated turbo pumps, turbo pumping stations; rotary vane pumps, multi-stage roots pumps, and dry process pumps, as well as roots pumping stations; and leak detectors, mass spectrometers, gauge heads, and gas analysis equipment.

Featured Story: Coverage Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.