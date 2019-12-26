Phoenixcoin Reaches Market Cap of $199,578.00 (PXC)

Phoenixcoin (CURRENCY:PXC) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on December 26th. During the last week, Phoenixcoin has traded up 12.9% against the dollar. One Phoenixcoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0027 or 0.00000038 BTC on popular exchanges. Phoenixcoin has a market capitalization of $199,578.00 and approximately $490.00 worth of Phoenixcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.45 or 0.00061684 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded down 26% against the dollar and now trades at $3.32 or 0.00046108 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.10 or 0.00542364 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $16.57 or 0.00229851 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded down 29.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.16 or 0.00085497 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00004336 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001812 BTC.

EXMR (EXMR) traded up 49.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00042838 BTC.

Phoenixcoin Profile

PXC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 20th, 2013. Phoenixcoin’s total supply is 72,850,425 coins. Phoenixcoin’s official website is phoenixcoin.org. Phoenixcoin’s official Twitter account is @Phoenixcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Phoenixcoin Coin Trading

Phoenixcoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phoenixcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Phoenixcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Phoenixcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

