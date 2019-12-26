PIBBLE (PIB) Market Cap Hits $837,454.00

PIBBLE (CURRENCY:PIB) traded up 54% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on December 26th. Over the last seven days, PIBBLE has traded down 6.4% against the dollar. One PIBBLE token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. PIBBLE has a market capitalization of $837,454.00 and $47,788.00 worth of PIBBLE was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002629 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013885 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.21 or 0.00182368 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $87.74 or 0.01211130 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0449 or 0.00000620 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00025832 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.57 or 0.00118263 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

PIBBLE Profile

PIBBLE’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,487,361,420 tokens. PIBBLE’s official message board is medium.com/@pibbleio. PIBBLE’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. PIBBLE’s official website is www.pibble.io.

PIBBLE Token Trading

PIBBLE can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Kryptono. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PIBBLE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PIBBLE should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PIBBLE using one of the exchanges listed above.

