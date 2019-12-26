Pigeoncoin Price Hits $0.0007 on Top Exchanges (PGN)

Pigeoncoin (CURRENCY:PGN) traded 6.4% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on December 26th. One Pigeoncoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0007 or 0.00000010 BTC on major exchanges including QBTC and CryptoBridge. In the last week, Pigeoncoin has traded down 29.6% against the US dollar. Pigeoncoin has a market cap of $3.14 million and approximately $69,406.00 worth of Pigeoncoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Grin (GRIN) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013736 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0464 or 0.00000631 BTC.

MOAC (MOAC) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003088 BTC.

Elastic (XEL) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0793 or 0.00001240 BTC.

APIS (APIS) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Indicoin (INDI) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000140 BTC.

Bismuth (BIS) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0777 or 0.00001055 BTC.

MARK.SPACE (MRK) traded up 28.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Aryacoin (AYA) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000093 BTC.

Woodcoin (LOG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0500 or 0.00001399 BTC.

Pigeoncoin Profile

Pigeoncoin uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on March 27th, 2018. Pigeoncoin’s total supply is 4,214,274,870 coins. Pigeoncoin’s official Twitter account is @Pigeoncoin. Pigeoncoin’s official message board is medium.com/@pigeoncoin. The official website for Pigeoncoin is pigeoncoin.org. The Reddit community for Pigeoncoin is /r/Pigeoncoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Pigeoncoin

Pigeoncoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge and QBTC. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pigeoncoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pigeoncoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Pigeoncoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

